June 12: Igbos Are Big Losers Of Democracy – Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer

Aloy Ejimakor, the Lead Counsel of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has claimed that the Igbos are the biggest losers of democracy.

Naija News reports that this comes after Ejimakor accused the Director General of the Department of State Services, DSS, Yusuf Bichi and the Nigerian government of disobeying court orders on the release of Kanu.

In a notice, Ejimakor accused the DSS boss of failure to allow Kanu access to his lawyers in a safe and clean room as ordered by the court.

Kanu, who has been locked up in the DSS facility in Abuja, had complained to the Appeal Court of not being given enough room to prepare with his lawyers for his defence.

On the occasion of the democracy day celebration, Ejimakor, in a post via his X handle, described democracy as a farce without tolerance for free speech.

He wrote: “Democracy is a farce without tolerance for free speech & equality of all before the law.

“The truth must be told that #Ndigbo are the big losers in this ‘democracy’ & there’s no better proof of it than abusing the process of our Courts to oppress MAZI NNAMDI KANU. Prove me wrong.”