‘If We Share Anambra Monthly Revenues To Residents, Nobody Will Get Up To ₦2,500’ – Soludo

Anambra State Governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has disclosed that nobody can get up to ₦2,500 if the state’s earnings are shared individually with the residents of the state.

Naija News reports that Soludo made this known while speaking at ‘The Platform Nigeria’, a programme organised by Lagos-based church, Covenant Nation, to mark the 2024 Democracy Day on Wednesday.

The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said he always feels concerned about the plight of Anambra residents, especially in the current challenging times, but the state earnings cannot cater for them all.

He said, “As a person for example I deeply feel the pains of Nigerians at this challenging times especially the over 100 million Nigerians who are multidimensionally poor. Times are hard.

“Sometimes I just wish that I can give every resident of Anambra maybe a million naira each to ameliorate the hardship that we have, but the reality is that if we get our entire revenue in a month, both from FAAC and from our IGR and put it on the table, call all our estimated 8.5 million residents and share it, nobody will get up to N2,500.”

Speaking further, Governor Soludo noted that despite the state revenue, he still has to pay salaries, gratuities, build roads, invest in health and education, among others.

Soludo warned that Nigeria faces stringent fiscal quagmire and even technical solvency challenges because its tax revenue is one of the lowest in the world.

He also said that debt has piled to a level that leaves little headroom for more borrowing, all at a very high cost, yet the needs of the citizens keep increasing at a geometric proportion every day.

The governor said that the federal government can resort to an easy way out by printing more money, but a bottle of coke might cost N1 million after one week or two.