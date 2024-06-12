‘He Is Not Superman’ – Onanuga Defends President Tinubu’s Fall During Democracy Day Event

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has defended the fall of the Nigerian leader during the democracy day event held at the Eagle Square in Abuja on Wednesday.

As previously reported by Naija News, President Tinubu, on Wednesday, slipped and fell while boarding the parade vehicle at the venue of the 2024 Democracy Day.

The President had approached the vehicle shortly after he arrived at the Eagles Square, Abuja venue of the programme. The President lost his footing momentarily as he was about to step into the vehicle.

However, despite the slip, the President regained his balance and continued with the proceedings.

The development has attracted several reactions from Nigerians.

Defending the episode, Onanuga took to his account on the X platform, where he submitted that the President’s fall should not detract from the democracy day celebration.

He argued that what happened is just human and could have happened to anyone, including political leaders.

The presidential aide further cited an example of a former American president, Barack Obama, who also slipped while in office despite his young age.

“President Tinubu is not a Superman. He is human like all of us. President Biden has had several slips in the last three years. Even the younger Barack Obama slipped while President. Political leaders are human. Slipping should not detract from the import of Democracy Day celebration,” Onanuga wrote.