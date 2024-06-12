Edo Guber: Police Arrest PDP Campaign Spokesman, Olu Martins

The Edo State Police Command has arrested the Deputy Director-General, Media to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship campaign council, Reverend Olu Martins.

Naija News recalls that the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, had at a press statement called on the Inspector-General of Police and Department of State Security Service to arrest the embattled PDP governorship campaign spokesman.

The statement signed by State Chairman of APC, Jarrett Tenebe, alleged that Martins’ admission of violent conduct was a threat to the peace of the land and a clear indication of the desperation of the PDP ahead of the September 21 governorship election.

Speaking with journalists at a press briefing in Benin City on Tuesday, the State Commissioner of Police, Funsho Adegboye, said Martins was arrested and charged to court for allegedly making inciting statements that are capable of causing violence in the state.

He said there was a viral video of an inflammatory statement made by the politician that could heat the electioneering campaign processes in the state.

Adegboye stated that the command is apolitical and unbiased to any political party and appealed to political gladiators and actors in the state to play the game in line with the laid rules and regulations.

He opined that electioneering processes should be glamorous and interesting, not the type that would create tensions in the land or teach people to behave criminally.

The commissioner vowed that the command would not hesitate to deal decisively with any politician that runs foul of the laws of the land, especially those of criminal codes and electoral acts as the election approaches, adding that there would be no sacred cow no matter how highly placed such person.

He said, “He was invited to serve as a deterrent to others of like- behaviours and we also decided that the matter should be resolved at the court.

“I want to again warn all our political party gladiators to please play the game in accordance with the laid rules. Inciting violence is a serious crime in the criminal codes and also in the electoral acts.

“All politicians and supporters should please avoid statements that can make the environment charged unnecessarily.”