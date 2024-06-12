Cabinet Reshuffle: Tinubu May Appoint New Ministers, Create New Ministry

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to make significant changes to his cabinet, according to sources close to the presidency.

The planned reshuffle will include the appointment of new ministers and the establishment of a new ministry dedicated to livestock development, according to Daily Trust.

This move is aimed at driving the administration’s livestock master plan, which was launched in August last year.

The new ministry will be tasked with addressing the persistent farmer-herder clashes that have had a devastating impact on food security and resulted in the loss of countless lives and property.

The creation of this ministry is seen as a key step in addressing these issues and driving the development of the livestock sector, which accounts for a significant portion of the country’s agricultural output.

The livestock master plan, inaugurated in August last year, was designed to guide the development of the livestock sector and address the challenges facing the industry.

A source said the new ministry was expected to take the lead in addressing the perennial farmer-herder clashes that had continued to have a debilitating impact on the country’s food security, as well as led to the loss of thousands of lives and property.

Another source hinted that the president decided to create the new ministry to drive his idea of ranching as a solution to the problem, which he said would see state governments provide lands for the federal government for the project.

The plan aims to improve the production and processing of livestock products, enhance the livelihoods of livestock farmers and herders, and promote sustainable livestock development.

The creation of a new ministry dedicated to livestock development is seen as a critical step in achieving these goals.

The ministry will be responsible for implementing the livestock master plan, coordinating the activities of various stakeholders in the sector, and ensuring that the sector is developed in a sustainable and inclusive manner.

In addition to the new ministry, the cabinet reshuffle will also see the appointment of state ministers for most ministries that currently have only one minister.

This move is expected to strengthen the government’s ability to deliver on its promises and improve the overall performance of the cabinet.

The planned shake-up may also see some ministers dropped from the cabinet, with a former governor reportedly among those who will be let go.

Meanwhile, some ministers of state are expected to be upgraded to full ministerial positions.

The president’s Special Adviser on Policy Coordination, Hadiza Bala-Usman, has been assessing the performance of ministers based on Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

While this assessment is expected to inform the president’s decision, political calculations may also play a role in the final outcome.

One of the sources also disclosed to Daily Trust that some ministers of state had been penned down for upgrade and that it was certain that some ministers would be dropped.

He said, “I can confirm to you that a former governor is among the ministers that will be dropped in the cabinet shake-up. There is also a minister of state that has been pencilled for upgrade.”

When contacted, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said, “I don’t know about any cabinet reshuffling. What I know is that the president is preparing to address the nation for the Democracy Day celebration, and on Thursday he will leave for Lagos to celebrate Sallah.”