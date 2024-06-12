Breaking: Popular Nollywood Actor, Sule Suebebe Is Dead

Veteran Nollywood actor, Dayo Adewunmi, popularly known as Sule Suebebe, is dead.

Naija News learnt that the popular Yoruba actor died on Wednesday morning at an undisclosed hospital in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

According to Punch, news of Suebebe’s death was announced by a popular Ibadan-based cleric, Pastor Ademola Amusan, also known as Agbala Gabriel, who had been caring for the actor in recent months.

Announcing the death via a Facebook post, Agbala Gabriel wrote, “It’s a pity, Baba Suebebe died at the hospital this morning. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”

It would be recalled that Suebebe became a sensation online in 2023 when he reflected on his past, admitting that he once led a reckless life during his younger years.

Gabriel, a young pastor known for his philanthropy, also provided the veteran actor a new home last year.