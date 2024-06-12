Akpabio Speaks On Contesting 2027 Presidential Election With El-Rufai As Posters Emerge

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has debunked reports of contesting the 2027 presidential election alongside the former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir-El-Rufai.

Naija News learnt that Akpabio’s posters have flooded some parts of Abuja, suggesting that he and El-Rufai would run for the presidency in 2027.

However, Akpabio, in a statement on Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh, described the posters flying around as the handiwork of mischief makers.

Akpabio stated that he has no interest in contesting for the presidency but is currently preoccupied with collaborating and providing the required legislative support to President Tinubu to reset Nigeria.

The Senate President urged security agencies to launch serious investigations into the matter to unravel the promoters of the “ugly enterprise.”

The statement reads, “The attention of the office of the President of the Senate has been drawn to posters circulating in some parts of Kaduna associating the President of the Senate with a supposed El-Rufai 2027 political ambition.

“This is the handiwork of mischief makers and familiar fifth columnists and those bent on opening up windows for tar brushing of the President’s loyalists. The action is spurious and mischievous.

“Senator Akpabio is presently preoccupied with the responsibility of collaborating and providing the required legislative support to President Bola Tinubu to reset Nigeria and make the nation regain its pride of place in the comity of nations.

“This is exactly what Senate President Akpabio, as the Chairman of the National Assembly has been doing since June 13, 2023; and has NEVER at any time contemplated running for President in 2027 or at any other time.

“It is therefore, embarrassing for anyone to link the person of Senate President Godswill Akpabio to an insipid presidential ambition, when a competent, trusted and tested leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR is in the driving seat, effectively navigating the contours of purposeful leadership and adept governance with his renewed Hope Agenda.

“We implore members of the public to disregard this unbridled mischief intended to distract Nigerians from the purposeful and positive interventions the Senate under the leadership of Senator Godswill Akpabio is demonstrating.”