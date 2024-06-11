‘States, LGs Unable To Pay Minimum Wage Should Not Exist’

A prominent leader of the Urhobo ethnic nationality in Delta State, Mumakai Unagha, has averred that the norm of some states and local governments going to Abuja to seek monthly allocation should be discouraged.

Naija News reports that Mumakia made this known in a statement on Tuesday, amidst the ongoing negotiations between the federal government and organised labour for a new minimum wage.

He said that states and local governments that cannot afford the new minimum wage should merge with their economically viable counterparts.

According to Mumakai, the only way to encourage states to pursue sustainability and self-dependence is for some states to cease to exist unless they fend for themselves.

He said, “It is obvious that some state governments cannot pay the amount the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, is demanding. In reality, it is also true that what the Federal Government has offered cannot sustain an average home in Nigeria.

“I, therefore, call for the merger of some states and local government councils that are not viable economically. The time of hurrying to Abuja for monthly allocation should be discouraged; they should go for the good of the nation

“If a state cannot pay a minimum wage to better the lives of its citizens, such a state or local government council should not exist.

“Many economically barren states and local governments depend on the federal government for survival.

“I am not a believer in regional government, but the only way to encourage states to pursue sustainability and self-dependence is that some states must go unless they fend for themselves.

“Some states were created to share resources that come from the crude oil in the Niger Delta. Nigeria should go back to derivation to justify the capacity of states.”