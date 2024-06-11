Severance Allowance: I Paid Gbenga Daniel’s Appointees Without Asking Anybody To Worship And Beg Me – Amosun Knocks Gov Abiodun

A former governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun has traded words with his successor, Governor Dapo Abiodun, over the non-payment of the severance allowances of his former aides.

Recall that Abiodun’s aide had stated that it was not his principal’s duty to pay the severance allowances, and urged the special assistants to appeal to the governor instead of trying to blackmail him.

He explained that Amosun, not the incumbent governor, was responsible for the non-payment of their severance allowances.

Reacting to the statement, Amosun advised Abiodun to roll up his sleeves and concentrate on serving the people rather than shying away from his statutory responsibilities.

Speaking via a statement from his media office, signed by his aide, Lanre Akinwale, the erstwhile governor accused Abiodun of trying to carry out a smear campaign against his person and his past administration.

Amosun disclosed that during his administration, he paid the severance benefit of political appointees who served during the administration of his predecessor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, without asking the beneficiaries to resort to begging, appeasing, worshipping and bootlicking him.

He said he paid it voluntarily, fully aware that government is a continuum. He considered it part of his responsibility to the affected people for the services rendered to the state.

The statement read in part, “It is beyond logical reasoning and common sense that a government that had spent more than five (5) years in office, will still be shying away from its statutory responsibilities to the people of Ogun State.

“It is high time the present administration in Ogun State cured itself of the pull him (Amosun) down syndrome it suffers from. Who God has lifted up, no amount of politicking and deliberate attacks can bring down.

“Amosun has served the people of Ogun State selflessly, passionately and committedly. His legacies are still noticeable across the nooks and crannies of the state, spanning different sectors.”