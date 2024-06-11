Police Gives Update On Investigation Surrounding Alleged Murder Of Andrew Ochekwo

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun has called for a full investigation into the circumstances that led to the alleged murder of Andrew Ochekwo, the prime suspect in the disappearance of two friends, Celine and Afiba.

In a statement on Monday, the police Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, disclosed that a Monitoring Unit has been given a two-week timeframe to complete its investigation and present a comprehensive report.

The IGP promised that the case would be handled with professionalism and integrity and urged all well-meaning members of the public and all stakeholders to remain calm.

The statement read, “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, has directed the Monitoring Unit to conduct a thorough and high-powered investigation into the suspected murder of one Andrew Ochekwo.

“This directive comes amid the numerous allegations, arguments, and counterarguments surrounding the case, which also involves the disappearance of two ladies, Celine and Afiba after their trip to visit the said Andrew in Aba, Abia State, for which he was alleged to be responsible.

“In light of the public interest and the gravity of the allegations, the IGP has deemed it necessary to institute a meticulous investigation into the roles played by the team which carried out the initial investigation in Abia State, and the Force Intelligence Department Intelligence Response Team (IGP-IRT), to unravel the veritable facts of the matter. The Monitoring Unit has been given a two-week timeframe to complete its investigation and present a comprehensive report.

“The Inspector General of Police assures that this case will be handled with the utmost professionalism and integrity, urging all well-meaning members of the public and all stakeholders to remain calm and allow the investigation process to proceed without interference. Similarly, all persons/groups with relevant information regarding this case are encouraged to come forward and assist with the investigation, and all such information provided will be treated with the highest level of confidentiality, reach us via email at [email protected], and our social media accounts.

“The Nigeria Police Force appreciates the cooperation and support of the public and hereby reassures that timely updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.”