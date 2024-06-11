NPFL Hands Enyimba ₦10 Million Fine For Abandoning Match

Enyimba International FC has incurred heavy penalties from the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), due to their behavior in the Match Day 35 game against Rangers International FC at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu on June 9th.

The NPFL Chief Operating Officer, Davidson Owumi, penned a letter dated June 10 to Enyimba, detailing several rule infringements the club committed during the controversial game.

Enyimba was notably found in violation of Rule C9 for failing to ensure the proper conduct of its players, officials, and supporters.

Additionally, the club was cited for breaching Rule B6.23 by disrupting the transmission of a live broadcast.

Naija News earlier reported that the game between Enugu Rangers and reigning champions Enyimba on Sunday in Enugu was marred by drama, leading to the abandonment of the match deep into stoppage time due to fans invasion.

In its verdict delivered on Monday, the letter stated that Enyimba breached Rule B13.18 by allowing its team and supporters to throw objects and encroach onto the field of play.

The club received heavy criticism for infringing Rule C1.1 by refusing to resume the match in protest against a penalty awarded to their opponents, an action considered “against the principles of fair play, sportsmanship, the league rules, and capable of bringing the game to disrepute.”

Enyimba was also deemed culpable for instigating the disturbance and premature termination of the match, violating Rule B13.24.

As a result, the NPFL has levied a series of strict penalties on the club, including a ₦1 million fine for failing to ensure the proper conduct of their team; a ₦5 million fine for disrupting a live broadcast; a ₦1 million fine for throwing objects onto the field of play; a ₦1 million fine for encroachment onto the field of play; an order forfeiting three points and three goals in favor of their opponent for refusing to allow the penalty awarded against them to be taken, thus disrupting the match and bringing the game into disrepute; and a ₦2 million fine for causing the disruption and discontinuation of the match.

Furthermore, Enyimba has been instructed to identify and present for further investigation and appropriate penalties other players and officials involved in the disruptive behavior that led to the game’s discontinuation.

The identified players include Eze Ekwutoziam (Jersey No. 6), Chibuike Nwaiwu (Jersey No. 27), and Akanni Elijah (Jersey No. 10).

The NPFL has given Enyimba a 48-hour ultimatum to either accept the summary jurisdiction and the specified penalties or choose to face a disciplinary panel, with the prospect of facing further sanctions for non-compliance or frivolous appeals.