June 12: Anambra Police Warn Residents Against Staging Protest

Anambra State police have issued a warning, stating they won’t tolerate any breach of the law should protesters resort to unlawful activities.

Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Obiano Itam, conveyed this message in a press release distributed to journalists in Anambra and signed by the state police spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga.

Following a thorough analysis of threat intelligence reports, the command revealed that certain individuals and groups were planning a protest in the state on June 12, 2024.

The CP, in response to the proposed demonstration against the challenges in Nigeria on June 12, Democracy Day, stated: “The Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, urges Ndi Anambra and residents alike to dissociate themselves from any act that threatens our public peace and national unity.

“He reiterates that the Command shall live up to its mandate of ensuring that no person or group of persons is allowed to infringe on the fundamental human rights of others, especially the rights to freedom of movement and the right to the dignity of human persons.

“Democracy Day, a day mapped out to commemorate the restoration of democracy in the country. The police envisage that the protest is capable of grounding all commercial activities and obstructing the free flow of traffic in the state.

“We note the right of individuals or groups to advocate for any interest, but we emphasize the importance of adherence to the existing laws governing such activities.

“Police operatives have been deployed to different strategic areas, tasked with the responsibility to ensure the safety of lives and property, the free flow of traffic, and, most especially, a peaceful environment.”

The Anambra State Police Command wished the people a Happy Democracy Day, commending their commitment to peace and readiness to oppose any threat to public peace.

They urged continued lawfulness, vigilance, and collaboration with security agencies to combat crime and maintain public safety.