INEC Issues Strong Warning To Electoral Officers Ahead Of Edo, Ondo Polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued a stern warning to its staff ahead of the September 21 and November 16, 2024, off-cycle governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states.

The chairman of the commission, prof. Mahmood Yakubu, while delivering a message during the annual Prof. Abubakar Momoh Memorial Lecture in Abuja, on Monday, stressed that any involvement in corrupt or unethical practices would result in severe legal consequences.

The event, organized by The Electoral Institute (TEI), focused on achieving professionalism among electoral personnel through effective training in preparation for the upcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states.

Representing Prof. Yakubu, Prof. Abdullahi Zuru, the Chairman of the Board of Electoral Institute (BEI) and an INEC National Commissioner, highlighted the importance of election personnel being well-informed, skilled, and adequately prepared to manage the intricacies of the electoral process.

He stressed that comprehensive training plays a vital role in promoting a high standard of professionalism among election officials.

At the event, the director of the MacArthur Foundation and a TEI board member, Dr Kole Shettima, proposed a detailed strategy to revamp and enhance various aspects of the country’s electoral system.

He advocated for civic education to be included in the training programs for election officials and emphasized the need to establish direct communication channels with security forces.

Shettima also underscored the importance of fostering a sense of collective responsibility among all stakeholders to safeguard electoral materials and personnel.