Full List: Senators That Have Not Sponsored Any Bill After One Year Of Being In The 10th National Assembly

The 10th National Assembly was officially inaugurated on the 13th of June, 2023 and would mark the one-year milestone on Thursday, 13th June, 2024.

However, a report has observed that since its inauguration, 24 out of the 109 senators in the 10th National Assembly are yet to sponsor any bill.

The report further detailed that since the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, a total of 279 bills were put forward between July 13, 2023, and March 2024 in the upper chamber of the legislative arm of government.

During this period under review, Senators Adams Oshiomhole, Henry Seriake Dickson, Simon Lalong, and Abdulaziz Yari, all former governors, have not yet introduced any bills.

Before his departure to take up a ministerial appointment, Senator David Umahi sponsored one bill, while Senator Ibrahim Geidam did not sponsor any bills during his time in the Senate.

The senators, excluding the four former governors, who have not yet sponsored any bills include:

Ahmad Lawan (APC, Yobe North)

Victor Umeh (LP, Anambra Central)

Oluwole Fasuyi Cyril (APC, Ekiti North)

Titus Tartenger Zam (APC, Benue North-West)

Peter Jiya (PDP, Niger South)

Adegbonmire Adeniyi Ayodele (APC, Ondo Central)

Oyewumi Kamorudeen Olalere (PDP, Osun West)

Anthony Ani (APC, Ebonyi South)

Imasuen Neda Bernards (LP, Edo South)

Okechukwu Ezea (LP, Enugu North)

Chukwu Chizoba (LP, Enugu East)

Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi Central)

Khabeeb Mustapha (PDP, Jigawa South West)

Kaila Samaila Dahuwa (PDP, Bauchi North).

Rufai Hanga (NNPP, Kano Central)

Abdulaziz Yar’Adua (APC, Katsina Central)

Mohammed Dandutse Muntari (APC, Katsina South)

Enyinnaya Abaribe (APGA, Abia South)

Pam Dachungyang (ADP, Plateau North)

Onyesoh Allwell Heacho, (PDP, Rivers East)

Ibrahim Lamido (APC, Sokoto East)

Manu Haruna (PDP, Taraba Central)

Musa Mustapha (APC, Yobe East).

In contrast, 85 senators have sponsored at least one bill each since the commencement of legislative activities by the 10th National Assembly.

Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central) holds the record for the highest number of bills, totaling 23, most of which originate from the Executive Arm of government.

Following closely behind are Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin (APC, Kano North) with 17 bills,

Sani Musa (APC, Niger East) with eight bills.

Olamilekan Adeola (APC, Ogun West) with seven bills.

Partrick Ndubueze (APC, Imo North) with seven bills.

Saliu Mustapha (APC, Kwara Central) with seven bills.

Sunday Karimi (APC, Kogi West) with six bills.

Adetokunboh Abiru (APC, Lagos East), six bills.

Senator Tony Nwoye (LP, Anambra North), six bills.

Kaka Shehu Lawan (APC, Borno Central), six bills.

Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South), five bills.

Suleiman Sadiq (APC, Kwara North), five bills.

Jimoh Ibrahim (APC, Ondo South), five bills.

Hussein Babangida Uba (APC, Jigawa North-West), five bills.

Asuquo Ekpenyong (APC, Cross River South), five bills.

Abbas Aminu Iya, (PDP, Adamawa Central), five bills.

The following senators each hold four bills: Mohammed Tahir Monguno representing APC for Borno North, Ipalibo Harry-Banigo representing PDP for Rivers West, Onawo Mohammed Ogoshi representing PDP for Nasarawa South, Aliyu Wadada representing SDP for Nasarawa West, Barinada Mpigi representing PDP for Rivers South-East, Joel Onowakpo-Thomas representing APC for Delta South, Ya’u Sahabi Alhaji representing APC for Zamfara North, Mohammed Bomai Ibrahim representing APC for Yobe South, Eshilokun Sanni Wasiu (APC, Lagos Central), Khalid Ibrahim Mustapha (PDP, Kaduna North), and Buba Umar Shehu (APC, Bauchi South).

Senators with three bills each include Emmanuel Udende Menga of APC representing Benue North East, Isa Jibrin of APC representing Kogi East, Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe of PDP representing Cross River North, Ned Munir Nwoko of PDP representing Delta North, Alli Sharafadeen Abiodun of APC representing Oyo South, and Jonathan Williams Eteng of APC representing Cross River Central.

Yisa Ahiru Oyelola (APC, Kwara South), Onyewuchi Ezenwa Francis (LP, Imo East), Buhari Abdulfatai (APC, Oyo North), Etim Bassey Aniekan (PDP, Akwa Ibom North East), Siyako Yaro Anthony (PDP, Gombe South), and Katung Sunday Marshall (PDP, Kaduna South).