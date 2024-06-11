Dangote Refinery Shifts Petrol Supply To Mid-July

The much-anticipated commencement of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) supply by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals in Lagos has been rescheduled from June to mid-July.

This postponement was announced by Aliko Dangote, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the refinery, during a visit by a Senate delegation led by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

During the tour of the $20 billion facility, Dangote explained the reason for the delay, stating, “We had a bit of a delay but PMS will start coming out by 10th, 15th of July.

“However, we want to keep it in the tank a bit longer to ensure it settles. By the third week of July, we will be able to sell it in the market.”

The Senate delegation, impressed by the scale and potential of the refinery, toured the massive facility which commenced operations last December with a processing capacity of 350,000 barrels a day.

The refinery, which has already begun supplying diesel and aviation fuel to marketers, is seen as a critical player in stabilizing Nigeria’s fuel supply and reducing importation.

Senate President Akpabio lauded the initiative, referring to the refinery as “the 9th wonder of the world,” and commended Dangote for his monumental contribution to the nation’s economy.

Marketers are optimistic that once the refinery begins supplying petrol, it could significantly lower the retail prices currently ranging from ₦568 to ₦700 per litre, depending on the location within the country.