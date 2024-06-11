Chief Of Army Staff Reacts To Beating Of Civilian Civil Servants By Soldiers

The Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, has directed a thorough investigation into the reported cases of brutalization of civil servants by some soldiers of the Nigerian Army.

The directive was given in a statement issued on Tuesday in response to concerns raised by the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) regarding the treatment of civilian workers at Command Secondary School Iyana Ipaja, specifically including the recent brutalization of an assistant director at Command Secondary School, Ojo, Lagos.

As earlier reported by Naija News, the headquarters of the Ministry of Defence in Abuja was shut down on Monday by the Joint Executive Council of the ministry’s civilian staff, protesting the alleged brutalization of their members by military personnel.

The protests have escalated tensions within the ministry, highlighting serious concerns about the treatment of civilian staff by military authorities.

In response, the COAS has taken decisive action to address the situation, as made known in a statement released by Army spokesperson, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu.

According to Nwachukwu, Gen. Lagbaja has ordered the Provost Marshal (Army) to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the unfortunate incident at the Command Secondary School Iyana Ipaja, Lagos.

The statement further urges all parties to refrain from making premature judgments or spreading misinformation and to exercise some patience while the investigative efforts are ongoing.

The Army statement reads: “In response to the recent concerns raised by the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) regarding the treatment of civilian workers at Command Secondary School Iyana Ipaja, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, has taken decisive action to address the situation.

“The Chief of Army Staff , in his unwavering commitment to upholding the rights of all personnel, including the civilian staff, has directed the Provost Marshal (Army) to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the unfortunate incident at the Command Secondary School Iyana Ipaja, Lagos. The investigation will comprehensively address all allegations raised by the ASCSN, with a focus on ensuring accountability and justice for all parties involved.

“The Nigerian Army (NA) recognizes the vital role that civilian staff play in supporting its operations and day to day administration and is therefore dedicated to fostering a positive and respectful working environment for all personnel. While acknowledging that misunderstandings or miscommunication may occur, the ongoing investigation aims to provide clarity and implement necessary measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

“The NA is committed to upholding the rule of law and respect for the rights of all its employees, including the fundamental rights to freedom of association and collective bargaining.

“Currently, the NA is actively engaging with the Ministry of Defence and the ASCSN to address any outstanding issues and promote a cordial working relationship and industrial harmony. The NA strongly believes that open communication and collaboration are key to resolving challenges, and is fully committed to maintaining these principles.

“As the investigation progresses, the NA urges all parties to refrain from making premature judgments or spreading misinformation. Trust in the process is essential, and the NA is confident that the investigation will provide a clear and accurate understanding of the situation to facilitate appropriate and fair actions. We appreciate the patience and understanding of all stakeholders, as we diligently work to address these concerns.”