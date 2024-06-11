Ado Bayero Invites District Heads To Durbar For Sallah Celebration Amid Emirship Crisis

The 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, who was recently dethroned by the state government, has invited district heads to durbar, a traditional event held in commemoration of Sallah.

A circular, signed by Abbas Sanusi, Galadiman Kano, a senior councilor of the emirate, conveyed the announcement on Tuesday.

The circular, dated June 10, 2024, directed all district heads of the emirate to bring their village heads, horse riders, and praise singers along.

It reads, “We are directing all the district heads of the emirate to come along with their village head, their horse riders and phrase singer for the festivities.

“Also we are directing all the district heads to converge at Aminu Ado Bayero’s palace at Gidan Nassarawa on Saturday, Zhulhijjah 9, 1445 equivalent to June 15 at 11am for further directives without delay or insubordination.

“After the the day’s court sitting, the emir will meet with all the district heads at the palace’s hall at Gidan Nassarawa intended to shed light on how this year’s durbar activities will roll out.”

The circular also informed local government chairmen about the event to facilitate the smooth transportation of district heads to Kano metropolis.

Meanwhile, the hearing in the Kano state emirship tussle, which was initiated by the Kano State Government at the state high court, was stalled on Tuesday due to the lack of service of court processes.

Naija News reports that the Kano State Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, encountered difficulties in serving the court papers to the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado-Bayero, and four others.