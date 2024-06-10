Why I Don’t Believe In ‘What God Cannot Do Doesn’t Exist’ And ‘Hallelujah Challenge’ – BBNaija’s Doyin

Big Brother Naija star, Doyin has shared some unconventional thoughts on the popular ‘Hallelujah Challenge’ and ‘What God Cannot Do Does Not Exist’ prayer.

Speaking via a series of Snapchat posts, the reality TV star argued that Nigerians prioritise prayer over action.

She insisted that religious programmes aren’t the solution to the country’s problems

Doyin emphasised the importance of self-improvement and providing value.

According to her, “I get a lot of those hallelujah challenge and what God cannot do doesn’t exist. People keep sending them to me but I just don’t believe in that type of stuff so I never join.

“It’s not bad… I just don’t believe in it. If it were really by ‘hallelujah challenge’ and ‘what God cannot do’…..Nigeria should be one of the greatest countries by now. We spend too much time praying and shouting hallelujah instead of actually working and being actual good human beings.

“They will shout hallelujah finish and go back to cheating the next person they encounter or judging someone because the person presents themselves differently.

“To me, it’s just a complete waste of time but to each his own. If you believe in it then by all means. At the end of the day, all that should matter is having a good relationship with God and being a good human being.

“If you like, shout hallelujah from now till next year. If you don’t find ways to improve yourself and provide value….you’ll keep shouting hallelujah in hunger.”