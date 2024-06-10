Tell Gov Abiodun To Pay Us Our Five Years Entitlements – Amosun’s Ex-aides Beg Tinubu

Former aides to the immediate-past governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, have accused Governor Dapo Abiodun of failing to pay their outstanding severance gratuity.

They urged President Bola Tinubu to prevail on the governor to pay their gratuity.

Speaking via a statement on Sunday, the former aides lamented that they had written several letters to plead for the payment of their entitlements since 2019 but the state government had done nothing about their request.

Former special assistants who served between 2015 and 2019, Fakorede Adesanya, Okoya Babatunde and Musiliu Oladeinde, noted that the governor met them ahead of the 2023 elections and promised to pay their severance allowance.

They said, “This is an acknowledgment that we are entitled to and deserve the allowance.

“The governor has denied us the legitimate entitlement for five years. This has caused us psychological trauma. Over time, the value of the gratuity has depreciated considerably.

“Many of our colleagues who resigned from their jobs to serve Ogun State could not return to those jobs. Many of them and their families are in financial straits, hence, our appeal for President Tinubu’s intervention.

“As the current helmsman, you would have taken cognizance of our plight during the four years of our faithful and selfless service.

“As we noted in our earlier letter on the subject matter, dated June 6, 2019, we humbly appeal to Your Excellency to kindly offset the severance in order to encourage sacrificial service to the good people of Ogun State by public office holders.”