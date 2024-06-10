Minimum Wage Talks End Today, Labour To Decide On Strike

The critical discussions on the new national minimum wage between the Federal Government and Organised Labour are poised to conclude today, with all eyes on President Bola Tinubu’s final decision.

The negotiations, which have seen proposals varying widely, are under pressure as the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) leaders have set a Monday deadline for resolution.

Last Friday, the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage wrapped up its deliberations with the government and the Organised Private Sector settling on ₦62,000.

However, labour has maintained its stance, pushing for a ₦250,000 minimum wage, significantly higher than the government’s proposal.

The Nigeria Governors Forum voiced concerns, labelling any wage above ₦60,000 as unsustainable for state administrations. This contention highlights the ongoing struggle to balance worker demands with governmental fiscal capabilities.

Speaking to Punch, labour representatives disclosed that the outcome now hinges on President Tinubu’s response to the committee’s recommendations.

In a notable development, NLC President, Joe Ajaero, along with other senior union leaders, are currently attending an international labour conference organized by the International Labour Organisation in Geneva, Switzerland.

Labour plans to convene a National Executive Council meeting upon the leaders’ return. At this meeting, the president’s feedback will determine the future course of action, including possible strike measures.

The labour leader that spoke with Punch said, “We have submitted the report to the president and we are waiting for him to make his decision. That is the most important thing and that is what we are all waiting for.

“As it stands some of us are on the way to Geneva for the ILO conference. Some of us are going today (Sunday), some have gone already while others w“Before we can even hold a NEC meeting, we must come back from Geneva first. Also, we are trying to be careful so the government won’t say Labour is inciting citizens against the government. Also, you know they are in charge of the military so we are trying to be careful about that. This is why we are waiting.”

When asked about Monday’s ultimatum, another source within the NLC said, “Well, we have sent a report to the committee and we are expecting the president to act on it.

“We should hold a National Executive Council meeting regarding the ultimatum when we return from Geneva. It is very important for us to be there but right now, we are patiently waiting for the decision of Mr President.”