Just In: VeryDarkMan Released After Two Weeks Detention

Martin Otse, known on social media as VeryDarkMan, has been released from detention after spending more than two weeks in police custody.

The social media critic, who faced allegations of cyberstalking and bullying, was initially arrested and arraigned before the Federal High Court in Abuja on May 22, 2024.

Otse, who had a significant following on various social platforms, was shown in a viral video on X Monday being greeted by supporters shortly after his release.

This moment marked the end of his confinement, which began shortly after his arraignment.

He faced five counts involving accusations of cyberstalking against the Nigeria police and Nollywood actresses, Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dike, Otse pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The case captured widespread attention due to its implications for free speech and the boundaries of online behaviour. Otse’s lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, immediately applied for bail.

However, the police prosecution team requested additional time to respond, leading Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon to adjourn the bail hearing until May 29.

During the proceedings, the prosecution pushed for Otse to be held in prison custody, but his defence team successfully argued for his remand at the National Cybercrime Centre under police supervision instead of prison.

More details later…

Watch the video below: