Just In: Malawi Vice President’s Aircraft ‘Disappears’ Mid-air

A plane carrying Malawi’s Vice-President Saulos Chilima and nine others has lost contact with aviation officials, prompting a search and rescue operation.

The Malawi Defense Force aircraft departed from the capital, Lilongwe, on Monday morning but went off the radar shortly after takeoff.

It was scheduled to land at Mzuzu International Airport in the country’s north at 10:00 local time (11:00 BST).

President Lazarus Chakwera has cancelled his trip to the Bahamas to oversee the search efforts.

The President’s office has issued a statement confirming the incident and assuring the public that a thorough search operation is underway.

The missing aircraft was carrying a total of ten people, including the Vice-President and military personnel. Aviation officials have attempted to reestablish contact but so far, all efforts have been unsuccessful.

The search operation is being led by the Malawi Defense Force, with support from regional and national agencies. The country is on high alert as the search efforts continue.

The cause of the disappearance is still unknown, and an investigation is underway. The public is being urged to remain calm and await further updates from the authorities.

The incident has sparked concern across the country, with many taking to social media to pray for the safe return of the Vice-President and those on board.