I’m A Landmark Governor, Don’t Destroy My Personality – Fayose Begs PDP Members

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has appealed to members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state chapter to sheath their swords and ensure that the party survives and remains functional.

Naija News reports that Fayose stated this on Monday while addressing his supporters in Ado-Ekiti ahead of the PDP congress coming in July.

Fayose noted that he is a landmark governor in Ekiti State and warned members against allowing the party to die in the state.

The PDP chieftain also called on party members to avoid playing bitter politics so that the PDP would win the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state.

He said, “I have come to tell you that the PDP must not die in Ekiti State. I want you to have peace; please, don’t destroy my personality.

“When we come to election period, we will fight BAO, the PDP is not in order in Ekiti, let us come together.

“I feel satisfied with the work that Governor Biodun Oyebanji has done so far in the state.

“Governor BAO, is a humble governor, thirteen times, he has visited me in Lagos to greet me. We discussed about the progress and development of the state.

“I have to respect him, that has nothing to do with politics, he is the only governor that has brought all governors in the state together.

“When it is time for election, we will confront him. I am a landmark Governor in Ekiti State.

“We supported Asiwaju in the last presidential election because he is a Yoruba man, and it’s time for our presidency.

“I am not looking for opposition, If you says Fayose does not matter, wait, during election you will see.

“Let there be no Olujimi, Fayose, Bisi K, Duro Faseyi factions in PDP, let us work for peace so that we will be able to win election in the state.

“I am going to all local government areas and I will support them with logistics for the election of our party”.