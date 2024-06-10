I Would Have Been A Mother Of Two If I Had Not Married Blossom Chukwujekwu – Ex-wife

Maureen Esisi, the estranged wife of Nollywood actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu has stated that she regrets marrying the actor.

The fashion designer said that the five years of their marriage was “wasted years”.

She disclosed this during an appearance on ‘The House Chronicles’ podcast.

Esisi lamented that she would have been a mother of two by now if she had married someone else.

Esisi revealed that she is working towards having children, adding that she plans on getting pregnant before the year runs out.

According to her, “I regret marrying him [Blossom Chukwujekwu]. It was wasted years. Five years of my life, that’s a lot. I would have married somebody else and probably had two kids by now.

“I wished I had kids. Because trying to have kids now is just scary and annoying. I’m currently working on having kids. I don’t know how it’s going to happen but I must get pregnant this year.”

Why I’m Technically Still Married To Blossom Chukwujekwu – Maureen Esisi

Meanwhile, Nigerian fashion designer, Maureen Esisi, has insisted that she and Nollywood actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu, are ‘technically’ still married, despite their marriage crash in 2019.

Naija News recalls that Blossom Chukwujekwu married Pastor Ehinome at Christ Embassy in June 2022, three years after his marriage to Maureen Esisi ended.

In a recent interview on ‘The House Chronicles’ podcast, Maureen maintained that they were not officially divorced, as she didn’t sign any legal documents.

Esisi accused her ex in-laws of encouraging their separation, despite advising her against exiting the union before it finally crash.

She said, “I would call his mum, she would give me reasons why we cannot divorce. She would say, ‘It [divorce] is not of the Lord. Don’t worry, he would get better.’ And then, magically, he said he was done. And the same you guys [in-laws] that were telling me every year to stay, how come your son comes up to you that he’s done and surprisingly, you throw God out of the way?

“My separation happened way before it became public. I’m not divorced by books. Technically, we are still married. When you say you’re divorced, it means you’ve signed papers, right?”