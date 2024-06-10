‘I Went Through Pain’ – Hanks Anuku Clarifies Viral Video Insinuating He Was Mentally Unstable

Renowned Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku, has recounted how a viral video that falsely portrayed him as mentally unstable ruined his career and caused him pain.

Naija News recalls that a video of the movie star went viral in 2022, with Anuku dressed in tattered clothes, roaming around the streets of Asaba, and many people insinuated he was mentally unstable.

Shortly after the video surfaced online, his colleague, Shan George, debunked the claim, stating that Anuku is “not insane” as widely speculated.

Addressing the incident in an interview with Facebook content creator, Lucky Udu, Anuku revealed that the video was from a movie set.

The thespian explained that he was preparing for a role as a mentally unstable character and was getting into character by visiting the environment and meditating.

Anuku lamented the loss of friends, producers, and job opportunities, stating that the viral video left him jobless and isolated.

The actor added that he went through pain and was heartbroken, adding that those who circulated the video destroyed his image.

He said, “I was trying to get into character for a role I was going to play, a madman role. Someone who was not in his correct senses or right frame of mind.

“So I had to go naturally visit the environment on how I would play it in that same neighbourhood. I was just showing the way the director wanted me to do it, meditating and getting into character.

“I lost friends, producers no longer contacted me for jobs. I lost a lot of money, I lost jobs, and I was jobless. People did not care about me. It was God who directed my footsteps to a good soul.

“I went through pain, if you were in my shoes you would feel it. I was heartbroken for these people to do this to me.”