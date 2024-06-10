FG Moves To Deal With Hospitals Refusing To Treat Emergency Patients

President Bola Tinubu’s administration has disclosed plans to take legal action against hospitals that refuse to provide emergency treatment to patients across the country.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, discussed the move during her speech at the “Unlock Grants Award” event in Abuja on Sunday.

Naija News reports that this comes after the Federal Ministry of Health was instructed by the House of Representatives to address the issue of hospitals and healthcare facilities declining treatment to accident or gunshot victims without a police report.

In response, Kennedy-Ohanenye declared yesterday that the federal government hospitals will now be required to display signs outside their doors stating: ‘No more rejection of emergency patients’.

She said: “Our hospitals will also put a sign of ‘No more rejection of emergency patients.

“These are some of the major issues we have in this country. I am in touch with Maitama Hospital. But now, I have a mobile court for any hospital that does that.

“I use this opportunity to call on all Nigerians to be vigilant.

“Let me also say that I am proud of Nigerians. I love the way they are using social media to tackle issues. But focus and continue to tackle the main issues as you are doing. Keep it up. But this is the time for action.

“Let all of us buckle up to prevent emergency patients from being rejected. I am still going to keep calling on Nigerians. This fight is not for one person alone. It is for all of us.”