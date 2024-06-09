Stop Multinational Companies From Leaving Nigeria – APC Chieftain Begs Tinubu

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Osun State, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye has decried the recent exit of multinational corporations from Nigeria.

He adviced President Bola Tinubu to bolster the economy so the nation would retain and attract more investors.

The former state House of Assembly member highlighted the potential repercussions of multinational departures.

Speaking to newsmen in Osogbo, Osun State on Sunday, he identified diminished foreign investment, extensive job losses, and economic downturn as some of the effect of the multinationals exit.

Oyintiloye cited notable exits like Kimberly-Clark, the makers of Huggies, alongside GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc and others, which have either fully or partially ceased operations.

He acknowledged Tinubu’s efforts to stabilise the economy, but pointed out the urgency of addressing business environment hurdles cited by departing firms.

The APC chieftain insisted that the government needs to restore Nigeria as an attractive destination for multinationals and empower local manufacturing industries.

He proposed flexible foreign exchange policies, tax breaks, and incentives to retain existing investors.

According to him, “There is no doubt that the president has been putting measures in place to revamp the economy, increasing foreign direct investment and also making local industries vibrant and competitive.

“Government should create a more flexible and transparent foreign exchange policy to address scarcity issues , reduce the inflationary trend which has reduced consumers’ demand and purchasing power, Create tax breaks, review economic and fiscal policy.

“The government should also look at how to give incentives to some of the multinationals that are still operating in the country.”