Nigerians Will Decide If Atiku Or Obi Will Be PDP’s Candidate In 2027 – Bafarawa

Former Governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa, has shared his thoughts on the call for the merger of political parties ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Bafarawa, in an interview with Punch, noted that the problem in the country is not the political party, the politicians are the problem of Democracy.

He noted that most politicians in the country were once members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bafarawa, who spoke on the claim that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, visited him and the move for the merger of political parties, said, “I was not visited by Peter Obi. But this merger that is being talked about will not help matters. It’s still the same people in the PDP and APC. It’s not the political party that’s the problem; we, the politicians, are the problem of our democracy. So, it’s not a question of changing A, B, C, or D. There’s nobody who’s not once a member of the PDP or the APC. They are in the same category. It’s like a football game where they’re passing the ball to their colleagues. While they’re doing that, no umpire blows the whistle; that’s why everything is messed up.

“Unless we tell ourselves the truth, be honest with ourselves, and see how we can commit ourselves to moving the country forward together, nothing much can be achieved.”

Speaking on the PDP’s possible presidential candidate in 2027, Bafarawa said if Obi decides to return to the party, “The people, Nigerians, will decide who the flag bearer will be.”