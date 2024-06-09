Lady Who Admitted Having Sexual Relations With Dogs Kills Self

A young lady who recently confessed on a podcast to engaging in sexual activities with her dogs has tragically taken her own life.

The confession was made during a candid discussion on a podcast hosted by Nollywood actress, Abiola Adebayo, where the lady discussed her struggles stemming from early trauma and subsequent exploitation.

Throughout the episode, the lady’s identity was kept confidential as her face was blurred, while she shared her distressing experiences of abuse during her childhood.

The woman shared, “When I was in school, in my room, I would lock my room and call my two dogs to lick my private parts. I would start crying afterwards and start cursing myself. I was not attracted to any man.”

However, in a short video on her official Instagram page on Saturday, Adebayo revealed the news that the woman had taken her own life.

Through tears, Adebayo said, “For the first time in my life, I feel like a failure. Nike died. The lady I just interviewed who said she slept with dogs committed suicide. People heard her story. They abused me. They said we formulated the story that they are not real. I gave her a listening ear, but she didn’t tell me she was going to die.

“She committed suicide. I sent her number to therapists. I didn’t know she was going to commit suicide.”