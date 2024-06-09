Labour Awaits Tinubu’s Decision On ₦62,000 Minimum Wage Proposal

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is poised for President Bola Tinubu’s verdict on the newly proposed ₦62,000 minimum wage, which emerged from recent discussions between the Federal Government and the Organised Private Sector.

NLC President, Joe Ajaero, expressed that the President’s response would significantly influence Organised Labour’s forthcoming actions.

The proposal, adopted at Friday’s meeting of the Tripartite Committee on the new minimum wage in Abuja, was initially met with resistance from labour representatives.

Trade Union Congress (TUC) President, Festus Osifo immediately rejected the figure, stating that labour would not accept anything less than ₦250,000 as a fair minimum wage.

In addition, the NLC issued a statement criticizing state governors for their refusal to even meet the previously proposed ₦60,000, labelling their stance as detrimental to the welfare of economically vulnerable groups.

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, alongside TUC President Osifo, confirmed the ₦62,000 figure at the conclusion of the Tripartite Committee meeting.

Governor Uzodimma explained that the committee’s recommendation would be forwarded to President Tinubu, who is expected to submit an executive bill to the National Assembly outlining the final minimum wage figure.

In his conversation with The Nation, Ajaero mentioned that Labour is prepared to wait for the President to consult further before making his decision public.

He recalled how the current ₦30,000 minimum wage was set, noting that a lower figure had initially been suggested before being raised by the then-president prior to legislative approval.