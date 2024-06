Insecurity: You Must Act And Protect The Lives Of Nigerians – Peter Obi Tells Tinubu Govt

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi has called on the Federal Government to put an end to the killing spree in the country.

Obi stated this while reacting to the gruesome murder of seven mobile police officers by armed bandits in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

He insisted that the government must keep the nation safe by bring the perpetrators of the crime to justice.

Speaking via his X handle on Sunday, the LP chieftain said he would continue to add his voice against the ever-rising tide of insecurity in Nigeria, stressing that the life of every Nigerian matters and must be protected.

According to him, “I must, for the best interest of our nation, continue to add my voice against the ever-rising tide of insecurity in Nigeria. It has cost us precious lives, caused damage to properties and denied us opportunities for progress and development.

“Above all, the viral insecurity has curtailed the freedom of our people to enjoy peace and happiness in a land of democratic freedom. Democracy without freedom from fear is a farce.

“I read with sadness the reports of the recent killing of seven mobile police officers by armed bandits in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State. The bandits also killed five other residents in the attack.

“Last Tuesday, no fewer than 30 Nigerians were killed in separate attacks in the Dutsinma and Safana Local Government Areas of Katsina State by terrorists. Also, two days ago, terrorists were reported to have invaded the Bassa community in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, killing 20 people in the attack. Families are constantly left in agony over the killing of their loved ones by terrorists. Sadly, the monster of insecurity has continued to rear its ugly head in every part of the nation, leaving in its wake, tears, blood, and death.

“We must not allow the killing spree to continue in our nation. The government must act and protect the very precious lives of Nigerians and keep the nation safe by fishing out the perpetrators of these crimes and bringing them to justice.

“The life of every Nigerian matters and must be protected. I extend my condolences to the families of the killed police officers, the Nigeria Police Force and the other victims of insecurity in different parts of our nation. We shall overcome. May God grant eternal rest to the dead.”