I Regret Choosing Love Over Money When I Married My Ex-husband – Yvonne Jegede

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede has opened up on the reason she walked out of her marriage.

According to the thespian, she left her union because she contributed more to her home than her ex-husband.

Naija News recalls that in 2019, Jegede confirmed the crash of her marriage to actor Olakunle ‘Abounce’ Fawole, barely a year after they tied the knot.

Speaking in the teaser of the upcoming episode of ‘The Honest Bunch’ podcast, the thespian said she regretted choosing love instead of money.

She explained that the main reason she left was because she was the one bringing more money to the union.

According to her, “He [my ex-husband] is eight years older than me. But the moment we got married, if I tell am say, ‘You dey crease, ‘ he would say I’m disrespecting him. I would if it was the same person I got married to.

“But that wasn’t the main reason I left the marriage. Let me just say the fact, I was bringing more of the money. I’m taking care of my son like nobody exist around me. It’s not easy. I would have gone for money instead of love.”