Flavour Could Not Hold His Father’s Burial In Anambra Because Of Insecurity – Cubana Chiefpriest

Businessman and socialite Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest has claimed that popular singer Flavour could not hold his father’s funeral in Anambra because of the insecurity in the state.

The celebrity barman, who was among those that attended the funeral, called on Southeasterners to collectively address the crisis plaguing the state.

Speaking via his Instagram page, the socialite stated that Flavour had to hold his father’s funeral in Enugu because of the situation.

He insisted that Southeasterners cannot destroy their homeland because they are being marginalised.

According to him, “This amazing funeral was supposed to be happening in Umunze Anambra State but here we are in Enugu managing it. Umunne, we need to come together and fix this, it’s no longer interesting. We cannot destroy our own because we are being marginalised.

“We must uphold our glory by going back to our peaceful nature. We can only fight back if home is in order for proper planning. If this continues that means they have succeeded in disorganising us.

“Oga Adicha ama, nke di na iru ka. RIP, Papa Ijele Igbo Nile, Papa muru African royalty 2niteflavour ebube agu na eche agu.”