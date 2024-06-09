Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 9th June 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 8th June, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1498 and sell at N1505 on Saturday 8th June 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1498 Selling Rate N1505

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1484 Selling Rate N1485

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Naira Drops Value Against US Dollar In Latest Official Market Exchange Rate

The official market saw a decline in the value of the Nigerian currency, the Naira, on Friday, with the currency trading at ₦1,483.99 to the United States dollar.

According to data from the FMDQ Exchange, the Naira lost ₦2.50, representing a 0.16% decrease compared to the previous trading day.

However, the volume of currency traded increased, reaching $269.27 million on Friday, up from $213.31 million on Thursday.

At the Investor’s and Exporter’s window, the Naira traded within the range of ₦1,507.00 and ₦1,399.00 against the dollar.

Naija News reports that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is using various tools to influence the value of the naira.

This involves controlling the money supply in the economy.

The CBN can raise interest rates to reduce the money supply and fight inflation, which can put downward pressure on the naira’s exchange rate.