Bad Governance Cause Of Insecurity In Southeast – Sam Amadi

The Director of the Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts, Sam Amadi, has shared his thoughts on the cause of insecurity in the southeast.

According to the political analyst, the major cause of insecurity in the southeast could be traced to bad governance in Nigeria.

He opined that the negative development could be mitigated through quality community action.

Speaking via a post on his X handle on Sunday, the former Executive Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), noted that the government cannot fold their hands and allow the ugly situation to continue.

He argued that that the failure of the government is also the failure of the people.

He urged the citizenry to work together to end insecurity in the southeast.

According to him, “Insecurity in Southeast. There is no good governance in Nigeria. That’s the major cause of insecurity in the country.

“But we can mitigate such through quality community action. We cannot fold our hands & allow the ugly situation. If government fails the people should fail too

“Igwe bu ike. Ibu anyi ndanda”

“We shouldn’t relent. Let’s work together to end insecurity in the southeast. We cannot achieve our destiny as the pride of Africa if we are consumed by insecurity no matter the justification.”