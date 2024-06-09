13 Year-Old Commits Suicide After Being Brutalised By Soldier, Civilian JTF In Kaduna

The family of Saul Hashimu from Ungwan Maigero Community in Chikun LGA, Kaduna State, are seeking justice for the death of their 13-year-old son, Wisdom, who allegedly died due to brutality by a soldier and members of the civilian Joint Task Force (JTF).

Until his death, the teenager resided with his parents on Lafiya Sarki Street in the same LGA and allegedly committed suicide on Friday, June 6, 2024, after being falsely accused of stealing ₦10,000 from a neighbor and tortured by a soldier and members of the civilian JTF.

Just days before his death, on June 1, 2024, Wisdom, who was writing his Junior Secondary School examination, was severely beaten by a soldier and civilian JTF members.

Hope, a 16-year-old neighbor, accused Wisdom of stealing the sum and allegedly contacted her boyfriend, Segun Samson, a soldier serving at Bodi Camp in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.

According to Channels TV, the soldier allegedly refrained from notifying the police and instead took Wisdom and Hope’s brother, both accused of theft, to the civilian JTF office, where Wisdom was severely beaten until he could no longer walk.

Wisdom returned home after receiving medical attention, but the tragedy struck on Thursday, June 6, 2024, when his lifeless body was found hanging on a noose at the back of their compound while his parents were away.

Wisdom’s parents are seeking justice following his death, which left them devastated.

His father recounted the events: “On 1st of June, 2024, I was in Zaria when I received information that Wisdom was alleged of stealing my neighbour’s daughter (Miss Hope Danladi)’s N1000.

“I was further told that the Civilian JTF took the law into their own hands and beat Wisdom. But, beyond my wildest imagination, the Civilian JTF only beat Wisdom to a point of coma while Hope’s younger brother was spared and returned home unscathed.

“After interrogation at home, her (Hope’s) younger brother confessed to the crime. When he was searched, N9000 was found in his pocket, and he said he had spent N1000 already.”

“I was also told that Hope called her boyfriend, Segun Samson, who identified himself to the Civilian JTF in Dokaji Street in Narayi as a serving soldier at Bodi Camp in Port-Harcourt after brandishing his ID Card for validation.

“This was after Hope called Samson, and he bundled Wisdom and Hope’s younger brother to the civilian JTF office, and he prevailed on the Civilian JTF to discipline the boys.

“My son was severely beaten by the Civilian JTF to the point that he was unable to walk. We took him to the hospital where he received medical attention while we reported the matter to the police station.

“On Thursday, while I was away, I was told to rush back home, that my son was dead, that he hanged himself with a rope at the back of our compound.

“Though my son is dead, I can’t question God. He is gone. But I want the authorities to ensure that justice is served, and those that brutalised my son be brought to book. This will serve as a deterrent to others,” he narrated.

In response to the incident, the Kaduna State Police Command confirmed its awareness and has commenced a thorough investigation to ensure that justice is served and those accountable for Wisdom’s death are apprehended and prosecuted in accordance with the law.