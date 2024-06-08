Why I’m Technically Still Married To Blossom Chukwujekwu – Maureen Esisi

Nigerian fashion designer, Maureen Esisi, has insisted that she and Nollywood actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu, are ‘technically’ still married, despite their marriage crash in 2019.

Naija News recalls that Blossom Chukwujekwu married Pastor Ehinome at Christ Embassy in June 2022, three years after his marriage to Maureen Esisi ended.

In a recent interview on ‘The House Chronicles’ podcast, Maureen maintained that they were not officially divorced, as she didn’t sign any legal documents.

Esisi accused her ex-in-laws of encouraging their separation, despite advising her against exiting the union before it finally crash.

She said, “I would call his mum, she would give me reasons why we cannot divorce. She would say, ‘It [divorce] is not of the Lord. Don’t worry, he would get better.’ And then, magically, he said he was done. And the same you guys [in-laws] that were telling me every year to stay, how come your son comes up to you that he’s done and surprisingly, you throw God out of the way?

“My separation happened way before it became public. I’m not divorced by books. Technically, we are still married. When you say you’re divorced, it means you’ve signed papers, right?”