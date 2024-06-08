‘We Warned You Against Voting Tinubu’ – Galadima Tells Nigerians

A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima, has said Nigerians should not complain of the hardship in the land after shunning his advice and voting for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu in the 2023 general election.

Recall that Tinubu defeated Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and several other presidential candidates.

Speaking with Saturday Sun, Galadima noted that Nigerians were warned against voting for Tinubu, but they ignored his advice.

Galadima, who spoke on a viral video in which he said Nigerians deserve to suffer and even die for voting for Tinubu, said, “Ah! Ah! I thought you people voted for him. If you are told don’t do this, it will burn your finger, and you went and did it, who do you blame?”

He further stated that President Tinubu has not made any promises to Nigerians, despite some policies put in place by the President lately.

In his take, the NNPP chieftain said, “I want to ask you one question. Can you show me any document where Tinubu has said that he was going to do this, do that or that? Can you show me? He has not promised anything. And you voted for him. So, you are stuck with him.”

Galadima also spoke on the North working against Tinubu in 2027, when asked if he had an idea about the agenda said, “No. I don’t know. I have my party, which is the NNPP and we will contest national elections and we believe we have the best candidate, if he is eventually chosen by the party or put forward by the party.”