Police Kill Three Notorious Bandits Killed In Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has reportedly killed three bandits during a gunfire exchange in Katsina State.

Naija News reports that the spokesman for the Command, ASP Abubakar Sadiq, in a statement on Saturday, disclosed that the security operatives thwarted a kidnapping attempt, rescued all kidnapped victims, mostly women, and neutralised three suspected notorious bandits.

Sadiq said information was received on Friday at about 19:23 hours, at the Sabuwa Divisional Police Headquarters, that armed bandits in their numbers, wielding dangerous weapons, attacked Duya village, Maibakko ward in Sabuwa Local Government Area and kidnapped several women.

He said that upon receipt of the report, the DPO Sabuwa Divisional Headquarters, CSP Aliyu Mustapha, in collaboration with vigilante members, mobilised a team of operatives to the scene.

He said, “Upon noticing the presence of the team, the bandits opened fire on the team, to which the team responded gallantly and successfully thwarted the kidnapping attempt and rescued all the kidnapped victims.

“In the course of scanning the scene, the bodies of three neutralised suspected bandits were recovered from the scene.”

The State Police Commissioner, Aliyu Abubakar Musa, while commending the operatives for their exceptional display of bravery and gallantry, reiterated the Command’s commitment towards ensuring the safety and security of the good people of the state.