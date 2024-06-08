Minimum Wage Strike: ‘Shutting Down National Grid Was Evil’ – Okupe Blasts Labour

A former presidential spokesman, Doyin Okupe, has slammed organised labour for shutting down the national grid during the nationwide strike earlier this week.

Naija News recalls that organised labour on Monday declared an indefinite strike to push for a new national minimum wage.

The strike led to Nigeria being thrown into darkness as labour deliberately shut down the national grid.

In an interview with Channels Television Politics Today on Friday night, Okupe said it was evil and sinful for labour to shut down the national grid during the nationwide strike.

The former spokesman of the Obi-Datti presidential campaign council further described the action of labour as unacceptable.

He said, “In Nigeria today, people are losing the sense of what is right or wrong. You can’t go and switch off the national grid of a nation. It is unacceptable.

“But I also do not blame Labour; the situation should never have arisen. We have a government in place; where is the security? Where is the intelligence? People are taking politics too far. You have a point to make but you should not grind the government to a halt. Labour went off course by shutting off the national grid; that is evil; it is sinful and unacceptable.”