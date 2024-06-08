BREAKING: Tinubu Names Major Expressway After Chinua Achebe

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday named the M18 road infrastructure in Guzape District, Abuja after renowned novelist, Chinua Achebe.

Naija News reports that President Tinubu stated this during his address at the inauguration of the road in Abuja on Saturday, June 8.

This was made known in a post by Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Social Media, Olusegun Dada.

He wrote: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Commissions the M18 road infrastructure in Guzape District of Abuja. Names road after Nigerian Novelist and Poet, late Professor Chinua Achebe.”

More to come…