We Want Justice – Parents Cry Out Over Daughter’s Mysterious Death In Boyfriend’s House

The parents of a 22-year-old female nurse, Ginika Judith Okoro, have called on the Nigeria Police and state government to unravel the cause of the mysterious death of their only daughter.

Naija News learnt that Ginika reportedly died in the house of her boyfriend, Charles Ndukwu, in Ezeogba, Awaka, Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State.

In an interview with Punch on Thursday, the mother of the late nurse, Caroline Nneji, said Charles informed them of their daughter’s death on Sunday after she was taken to the hospital, where she was confirmed dead.

She said, “My only daughter died last Sunday when she visited a young man called Charles. My only daughter who was 22 years old was raised by us. She has a chemist shop where she treats patients and you know as a nurse she goes to patients’ houses sometimes to treat them. This fateful Sunday, she visited a young man and died in his house. My only eye has gone. What sin did I commit that cannot be forgiven.

“Around 9 pm on Sunday, the said young man by name Charles Ndukwu came to our house and told us that our daughter was unconscious and he took her to the hospital where the doctor confirmed her dead.”

Also speaking, the nurse’s stepfather, Nneji, said, “The suspect, Charles Ndukwu, told us that he went and bought pepper soup for our daughter, but she became unconscious after taking the pepper soup, and he rushed her to Edochie Clinic, Awaka in Owerri North where she was confirmed dead by the presiding doctor.”

The parents of the deceased further called on the police and state government to thoroughly investigate the matter with the view of unravelling the truth behind the mysterious death and serving justice to them.

They added, “All we seek from the police and the state government is a proper investigation for the unravelling of the facts behind our daughter’s mysterious death. It is the truth only that we are seeking for, after all our daughter cannot come back to life again.”

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Henry Okoye, said Ndukwu had been arrested and remanded by the police for an investigation.

He said, “The police are investigating the matter. The police are assuring members of the public and the family that they will do everything possible to unravel the cause of the mysterious death of the young girl.”