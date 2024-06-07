Video: Gridlock As Flood Overtakes Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The long bridge on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway at Warewa is flooded, causing significant traffic congestion.

The road became almost impassable after the heavy downpour on Thursday afternoon led to flooding.

Vehicles were still navigating the flood, but the commuter discomfort was considerable as the rain, which started around 2 p.m on Thursday, continued into the evening, submerging many houses in the area.

See video below:

The road was so crowded that cars couldn’t move, and drivers had to wait a long time, while some people walked for a very long time, and motorcycle riders made quick money.

According to the Punch, a road user, preferring anonymity, highlighted the frequent flooding of the bridge and appealed to the government for help, expressing frustration with the prolonged construction period and its impact on the community.

He said, “This is not the first time we have been experiencing this kind of flood on the bridge. Today’s own is however much. The long period the contractors have spent on this bridge is enough for them to provide a solution to this flooding. It is affecting us.”

Naija News also gathered that several parts of Lagos State experienced flooding due to the downpour.

These areas included Akowonjo, Wempco Road, Egbeda, and Lekki. In Ogun State, affected locations included Akute, Lotto, Pakuro, Ijere, and other flood-prone regions.

Additionally, the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway and Ikeja in Lagos State were impacted by the flood.