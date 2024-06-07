Tinubu Commissions New Vice President’s Residence In Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday commissioned a new residence of the Vice president in Abuja.

During the inauguration, the Nigerian leader stressed the importance of a suitable residence for the Vice President, as it signifies respect for the office and the person holding it.

Speaking at the ceremony, which coincided with the celebration of his first year in office, President Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, highlighted that this gesture goes beyond mere convenience.

He said it demonstrates the current administration’s unwavering dedication to equipping leaders with the necessary resources to fulfil their responsibilities and serve the Nigerian people with the utmost integrity and commitment.

President Tinubu, who acknowledged that the VP’s residence project had faced numerous challenges over the years, including delays and abandonment by previous administrations, said: “Rather than dwell on past shortcomings, we have chosen to seize this opportunity to demonstrate our resolve to confront obstacles head-on and deliver on the promises made to the Nigerian people in line with our Renewed Hope Agenda, which has the completion of inherited projects as one of its cardinal objectives.”

The President emphasized that the development of the Vice President’s residence goes beyond mere construction and aims to establish the groundwork for a streamlined and productive government.

Tinubu added that his administration seeks to cultivate a conducive environment where leaders can dedicate their attention to the crucial task of governance without any disruptions or hindrances.

He stressed that the completion of the VP’s residence project, which commenced in 2010, was in line with his Renewed Hope Agenda, which favours the completion of uncompleted projects for the benefit of all Nigerians.

He said: “I hold a very strong opinion that abandoning projects after substantial expenditures have been incurred is inherently wasteful, and it is in the best interest of the government and the public to see them through to completion.

“I, therefore, want to express my gratitude to the FCT Administration, under the leadership of Chief (Barrister) Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, for taking up the responsibility and feel duty-bound to complete the project to avoid the wastage of taxpayers’ money.

“The decision to complete this project after going through the required due process is highly commendable. Your dedication, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to excellence are a testament to the resilience and spirit of the Nigerian people.”

The FCT Minister was praised for his accomplishments, earning commendation from others.

In his speech, the FCT Minister expressed gratitude to the President for his leadership and credited the achievements being celebrated to the support the President provided to the FCT Administration.

Wike clarified that the contract for the design and construction of the Vice President’s residence was initially awarded in 2010 for N7 billion.

However, due to insufficient funds, the project was abandoned in 2015. He further highlighted that the current administration managed to complete and deliver the project in less than a year.

He said: “Your Excellency, this project was awarded in 2010, 14 years ago. It was awarded at the cost of N7 billion in 2010 and abandoned in 2015. It was in January this year that we had a revised budget to make it N21 billion, which is an additional N14 billion.

“In a country, it took 14 good years to build the Vice President’s house. And now Mr President has come and within one year he has made it a reality. When we talk about hope, this is the hope.

“Nigeria, the giant of Africa, awarded a contract for the house of the Number Two citizen to do his work 14 years ago at N7 billion. As a country, we could not afford N7 billion to complete the work in one year.”