Super Eagles: Why Amokachi Rejected Being Finidi’s Assistant – Babayaro Reveals

Former Nigerian footballer Emmanuel Babayaro, who was part of the gold medal-winning team at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, has disclosed the reasons why Daniel Amokachi rejected “demeaning terms” to become an assistant coach for the Super Eagles.

Amokachi was named one of the assistant coaches to Super Eagles head coach, Finidi George, in May.

Naija News reports that despite this, Amokachi, also known as “Da Bull,” has not joined the team for preparation ahead of the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Benin Republic.

Babayaro explained that the former Everton striker turned down the offer after reviewing the job conditions provided by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

According to Babayaro, the conditions included no salary, and Amokachi’s involvement with the team would be at the discretion of the head coach.

Babayaro wrote on his Facebook page, “Amokachi was appointed Super Eagles assistant coach under these conditions –and his appearance in any Super Eagles engagement is on needs basis and subject to the head coach’s discretions.

“How demeaning can these conditions be?

“Amokachi said yes to the appointment as the Super Eagles assistant coach but an emphatic no to the demeaning conditions attached thereto.

“And yes, the conditions were only just communicated recently.”