Over 50 Terrorists Storm Niger Community, Kill 20 In Fresh Attack

Suspected terrorists have killed no fewer than twenty people in the Bassa community in the Shiroro local government area of Niger state.

Naija News learnt that the terrorists, who were reportedly over 50, were heavily armed with sophisticated weapons and operated freely during the attack, which occurred between 3 pm to 7 pm on Thursday.

The terrorists killed young men between the ages of 20 and 35 years living in the community. They ordered members of the community to carry the headless bodies of beheaded victims while they took videos and pictures of them.

The terrorists had selected 20 adults and tried to recruit the 10 young men who refused, which resulted in their deaths, while the other 10 were shot at close range.

Residents of the community who spoke with Nation claimed the terrorists are believed to be Boko Haram members.

The source said, “They told us that anybody who refused to be recruited into their fold will be given a similar treatment. They said they used the ten beheaded youths as an example. These people belong to the Boko Haram.

“They told us that we brought it upon ourselves as they had warned us to leave the community for them but we refused. We were told that it is either our children join them or we vacate the community.”

Confirming the killing, the Senator representing Niger East Senatorial district, Mohammed Sani Musa, lamented that his heart continues to bleed as his people are being killed like animals.

He described the killings of the villagers, especially the beheading of the young boys, as barbaric, heartless and inhumane.

The Senator expressed worry over the attacks, which are coming at the beginning of the wet season farming, saying that farming is the only occupation of the people, and if they keep being attacked, they will lose their means of livelihood.

He said, “This is my darkest moment as the representative of the people of Niger East Senatorial district. I am very helpless at the moment. My people, including men, women and children are being killed like animals.

“The question is that what do they want from the people. These are harmless and innocent peasant farmers. Do they want to chase my people away from their lands.

“Only three weeks ago, a group of bandits invaded Kuchi Community, killing seven security agents and went away with about 150 people. Up till this moment the entire Kuchi Community remained deserted.”