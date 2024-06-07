Obidient Movement Bigger Than Labour Party – Tanko

The spokesman of the Obi-Datti organisation, Yunusa Tanko, on Friday, clarified that the Obidient Movement is bigger than the Labour Party.

Tanko, while speaking on Channels TV, stated this despite the movement being supporters of the LP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi.

He said, “It’s bigger than the Labour Party. It is so because it is a move of its own that has a life of its own. What they are interested in is good governance

“Even if the Labour Party is doing something that is wrong, they are able to challenge it. Let me go further. Even His Excellency [Peter Obi], if he does something that is not aligned with good governance, we would challenge it.”

According to Tanko, the Obidient Movement is all about good governance, which Obi preaches.

He said, “They are loyal to the messages that connect to good governance and Peter Obi is championing that particular good governance.”

Recall that the Labour Party, after a backlash, recently renamed a directorate of the party named the Directorate of Obidient Affairs.

According to the National Publicity Secretary of LP, Obiora Ifoh, the Obidient Directorate is now renamed as the Directorate of Mobilisation and Integration.

Obiorah said, “Following the controversies arising from the creation of the Directorate of OBIDIENT Affairs, in the party, the Directorate is hereby renamed the Directorate of Mobilisation and Integration.

“The inauguration will take place on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at the party’s National Secretariat, Utako, Abuja, by 10 a.m. Party members and the general public should take note.”

In the wake of the move, Obi said the movement is beyond the LP and cuts across party, gender, and ethnic divides.

Obi said, “There may be a youth mobilization directorate in political parties, but the Obidient Movement is far beyond a particular political party. The Obidient Movement is a diverse and inclusive collective that transcends traditional political, religious, and ethnic affiliations

“It is not domiciled within any particular party or headquartered in any particular part of the country.”