Nigerian Governor Bars Rapists From Employment, Participating In Politics

The Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri has signed a law stopping rapists from employment and participating in Adamawa politics.

Naija News understands that the governor passed the stringent law in his determined bid to end gender-based violence in Adamawa State.

The chairperson of the Adamawa State Chapter of the Federation of International Female Lawyers, Barrister Hapsat Abdullahi, disclosed the development yesterday on a local radio station (Nass FM) called ‘Duniyan Mata.

According to her, the law will not allow any convicted rapist to contest for elections or get employed in the state’s civil service.

“A reference book with all records of rape offenders will be referred to whenever someone applies for a job or wants to participate in politics by criminal justice penal code of the state,” she said.

The legal luminary added that the new law signed recently also recommended the death penalty for any rapist who has been found guilty and convicted by a court of competent jurisdiction.

“Life imprisonment will be given to perpetrators of a gang rape and a one-man rape will bag a minimum of 20 years jail term,“ she added.

Hafsat, who commended Fintiri for taking the bold step to end the menace of gender-based violence in the state, urged the governor to continue with his human friendly policies.