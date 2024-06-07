If Nigeria Had 10 Of My Mother In Govt, We Would Be Where Dubai Is – Obumneme Akunyili

Obumneme, son of Dora Akunyili, the late former director-general, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has said Nigeria’s current leaders ought to emulate his mother.

He stated that his mother left a legacy that has been impossible to live up to.

Obumneme said this on Akunyili’s 10th memorial.

He said while time has numbed the pain, the vacuum of her mother’s demise still exists.

“She left a legacy for our family, which we all strive everyday to live up to.

“Her demise gave another focus to my life. She was always a shield to my siblings and I, protecting us from the world.

“When she died, we all understood that we had to show the world what we were made of. I think she would be proud of every single one of us today,”

“If Nigeria had 10 of her in any government, the country would be on pace with Dubai,”

“She displayed an ever present aura of integrity and confidence, with a no nonsense attitude,” he said.

Obumneme added that his mother will be remembered as a barometer of what people in public service are capable of.

The former NAFDAC DG died on June 7, 2014, at a specialist hospital in India after a two-year battle with uterine cancer.