I Don’t Believe In Having A Girlfriend – AMVCA Winner, Layi Wasabi

Nigerian comedian and actor, Isaac Olayiwola, popularly known as Layi Wasabi has revealed that he does not believe in the concept of “girlfriend.”

The comedian stated this at the recent episode of “Is This Seat Taken?’ podcast hosted by actress Chinasa Anukam.

The 10th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards Best Online Content Creator winner explained that he prefers “partnership” to the word “girlfriend.”

He disclosed that he starts his relationship with courtship.

According to him, “I don’t believe in the concept of a girlfriend. I believe in partnership. I don’t believe in that phase of girlfriends. I start with courtship. I have to see the wife in the person from the beginning.”

The host, Chinasa, inferred, “That speaks a level of focus. That’s fine.”

Wasabi also disclosed that he has only been on dates four times.

The skit maker said his ideal partner is a tall woman, emphasising that height is the first thing he notices in women.

‘They Pushed Me To Fight With Davido But I Didn’t Listen’ – Portable

Meanwhile, controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has revealed that he was pushed to fight with his senior colleague, David Adeleke, better known as Davido.

Naija News reports that the ‘Zazu’ crooner, who is currently in the United States, stated this during an Instagram Live session on Thursday after Davido offered to take him out.

According to Portable, he refused to fight with Davido because the DMW boss had helped him in the past.

The singer emphasised that he is loyal to his helper, adding that Davido is a source of blessing for him.

He said, “Don’t fight your helper. They pushed me to fight with Davido but I didn’t listen to them because I’m loyal to my helper. Once I see Davido I’m blessed.”